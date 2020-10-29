1/1
Loran C. Wren
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loran's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loran C. Wren a/k/a "Rabbit" was born in Cushman, Ark on June 17, 1938. He passed away in his sleep on Oct. 26 2020.
He served as a submariner in the U.S. Navy and was a popular elementary school teacher in Delano, Ca. He won teacher of year multiple times.
He was married 53 years before his wife Marilyn died.
He left two children, Kevin and Lisa; two grandchildren, Lauren and Danny; and one great-grandchild, Adrian.
Loran left many good friends and former students who will always remember him because no one forgets "Rabbit."
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Mon., Nov. 2, 2020, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 W. Walnut Lawn St., in Springfield, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved