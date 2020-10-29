Loran C. Wren a/k/a "Rabbit" was born in Cushman, Ark on June 17, 1938. He passed away in his sleep on Oct. 26 2020.

He served as a submariner in the U.S. Navy and was a popular elementary school teacher in Delano, Ca. He won teacher of year multiple times.

He was married 53 years before his wife Marilyn died.

He left two children, Kevin and Lisa; two grandchildren, Lauren and Danny; and one great-grandchild, Adrian.

Loran left many good friends and former students who will always remember him because no one forgets "Rabbit."

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Mon., Nov. 2, 2020, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 W. Walnut Lawn St., in Springfield, MO.

