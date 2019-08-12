|
It is said that sharing your sorrows can help divide the loss. It is with unbearable sadness that we share the loss of Lorelei Shirbish. She left us the weekend of July 4th, 2019. A beautiful and bright woman, Lorelei did her best to embrace the few years she had. She loved hard and played even harder, denying her own fragility. She was full of laughter and kindness. When a friend or loved one was in need or pain, she was there. Lorelei was preceded in death by her sister Deana Shirbish, her cousin Lyndsy Wheeler, her grandparents Joseph and Alexina Shirbish, Michele and Norman Roulston, and Rosemary Paz. She leaves behind her father and stepmother David and Pamela Shirbish, her mother and stepfather Ingrid and Edward Marsh and her sister Rhiannon Roulston, mother of Dana and Aurelia. Step siblings John Wheeler, father of John and Tyler; Christy Salazar, mother of Katie and Ali; Matthew Johnson, father of Matthew Jr, Kanie, and Jamie; Abe Mohler, father of Aiden and Mia; Ashleigh Wendland, mother of Ryleigh and Tegan; Christopher Shubin, Jamie Foster, Samantha and Shelby Marsh. She also leaves behind Norman Roulston III, Anne Twigg, Karl and Suzanne Roulston, parents of Katherine, Sadie, Adele, and Graham; Eric and Michelle Roulston, parents of Dylan and Enzo; Don Shirbish, father of Alexander; and Ted and Denise Davidson, parents of Jimmy and Patrick. Her memorial will be held in Springville Veterans' Memorial Building, 35944 Highway 190, Springville, CA 93265 on August 10th, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. Her interment will be in a private cemetery at a later date. "When you are joyous, look deep into your heart and you shall find it is only that which has given you sorrow that is giving you joy. When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight." - Khalil Gibran
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 9, 2019