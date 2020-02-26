|
Lorena Olga Rivera, a longtime resident of Porterville passed away there at the age of 50 on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1969 in Exeter, CA to Alfonso Rivera and Juana Tristan. Lori attended Olive Elementary, Bartlett Junior High, graduated from Citrus High School and also attended Porterville College. Lori wanted to become a United States Marshall and had dreams of traveling and seeing the world. She worked at Strathmore Packing House for several years before starting her almost 20 year career at the Walmart Distribution Center. She is preceded in death by her father, Alfonso Rivera; and brother-in-law, Idalecio Berrones. She is survived by her mother, Juana Tristan; sister, Mary De Leon; brothers, Ralph Rivera and Ruben Castillo; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; her life partner, Rowena Madayag; the children she helped raise, Xavier Vallin, Deeandra, Destiny Hernandez, Nathaniel Castillo, Gage Peña, Eerrickke and Ealani Brown; and her life-long best friend forever, Elizabeth Barrios. Her Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM. She was laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park. We appreciate and thank the family and friends that attended her services. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 26, 2020