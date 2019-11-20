|
|
Our Mom, Mommy, Grandma, Grandma Lou, Aunt Lou, sweet Louise, passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2019. Her family of 3 daughters and 7 grandchildren were there for her and the thoughts and prayers of many surrounded her as she made her way from the physical world to the next where she had her loving husband, family and friends awaiting her. She began this life in the tiny town of Jenkins, MO on December 30, 1924. The oldest of 7 living children, she grew into adulthood during the Great Depression. She was quite an actress in high school then took an emergency credential during WW2 to teach grammar school in her home town. Her class ranged from very little kids, including a couple of her sisters, to great big teenagers (she was a tiny body and big soul). She always said that she managed them by getting them to play baseball together. She then followed good friends to the Pentagon in Washington DC. She was there when peace was declared. She went back to Jenkins but soon made her way to California where many friends had come after the war. Eventually she came to Porterville when her friend from DC, Elly Rogers, asked her to join her. She soon met the love of her life and married Charles Slaughter in a double wedding with Elly and Bum Rogers on February 2, 1948. Their marriage was a foundation of love of family and friends for her children and grandchildren as well as beloved nieces & nephews and the children of friends who claimed her as their Aunt Lou too. Her love was profound and spread to all who knew her. Whether she was at home in Porterville or on the deck at Camp Nelson or in her apartment at Rosewood, we all sought her out for her kindness and the best of conversations over a glass of wine. She made each person in front of her feel like they were her favorite. And they were. She will be sorely missed. Lou was predeceased by her husband, Charles. She leaves her daughters and their life partners, Deborah Scholey (Steve), Nancy Pallanes (Tom Lamont) & Tanya Bray (Robert), filled with the love from her heart; her brother, Jerry Ross (Oleta); seven grandchildren and their partners, Larissa Weingart (Markus), Gretchen Ryan (Scott), Jasmine Pallanes (Joseph), Annie Araiza (Ryan), Charlie Slaughter (Corrine), Carly Young (Kevin), Carter Bray. We are so blessed that her great grandchildren, Shelby, Ashley & Nate Weingart, Alex & Lilly Young, and Callie & Alton O'Connor, got to know and love her so well. She also leaves a multitude of nieces & nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Porterville on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM. We'll be celebrating her perfect life in Camp Nelson in June. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Camp Nelson Volunteer Fire Department. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 21, 2019