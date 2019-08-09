|
Louie Fuentes Cano II went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:10pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center. He was born on January 25, 1938 to Louie G. Cano and Piedad Fuentes Cano. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Endelencia (Ollie) Cano, his son Fernando Cano, his daughters Pamela Cano Bergara and Sarah Cano Elliott, youngest son Louie F. Cano III, and thirteen grandchildren, Tommy Cano Jr., Juanita Flores, Alex Cano, Marissa Cano, Chez Cano, Jasmine Cano, Jeremiah Bergara, Elijah Bergara, Edwin Elliott, Ruth Elliott, Ella Cano, Louie Cano IV, Ben Cano and many great grandchildren as well as the Beardsley Family of Don Beardsley, Mary Beardsley, Ciara, McKenzie, Mason and Dalanie. Louie was preceded in death by his parents Louie and Piedad Cano, sisters Matilda Navarro and Jessie Armendariz, brother Paul Cano and his son Thomas Cano. Louie was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. He eventually made his way to California where he met and married Endelencia Cano. He worked at Rockford Elementary for twenty years and had an impact on so many children and their families. He was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed coaching baseball and helping youth. He came to find god and the church in 1977 and is a member of the Church of the Nazarene. He served God in many ways. He was a missionary and helped build churches in Venezuela and Brazil. He was very generous with his time and love. He helped many people in many ways. Second only to his faith and family, were the Dodgers. He was an avid fan and enjoyed watching every game. Go Doders! A visitation and service will be held at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center from 4 pm to 8 pm Monday, August 12, 2019 and Service from 10 am to 11:30 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 followed by a Graveside Service at Hillcrest Memorial from 11:45 am to 12:30 pm at 1013 E. Olive Ave, Porterville, CA 93257. A Reception will be held at Iglesia Del Nazareno from 12:45 pm to 2:45 pm located at 137 E. Morton Ave., Porterville, CA 93257.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 9, 2019