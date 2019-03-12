Lovada Neoma Tillery, 96 of Porterville, California was born on October 1, 1922 in Holbert, Oklahoma to Jolm Franklin and Della Nicholas, and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Lovada was a loving and supportive person who always looked out for the best interest of others. She was a devoted woman of God and set an example for her children and grandchildren. She would always have a meal prepared for anyone who entered her home at any time of the day. She believed in a well-stocked pantry, and she loved to can vegetables and fruits that her husband and her grew in their garden. Lovada enjoyed singing, playing the piano, guitar, and other stringed instruments. A hobby she enjoyed was sewing and quilting. She was married to Alton Tillery for 65 years until he passed away 15 years ago. She is preceded in death by her parents: John Franklin and Della Nicholas, her beloved husband Alton Tillery, her siblings: Frank Nicholas, Virgil Lee Nicholas, Bill Nicholas, Albert Nicholas, Marie Green, Elesie Green, May Eaton, Dorothy Stepps; son-in-laws Jerry Day, John "Roy" Rogers; grandson Galen Clayton, and two great granddaughters. She is survived by her four children: Preston (Eddie) Tillery, Sue Day, Lorinda (Rodney) Boland, and Norma Rogers; grandchildren: Gene (Kim) Day, Larane Day, Tracy Day, Aleisha (Joe) Campos, Tanya (Patrick) Fuentes, Tamara (Jon) Seymour, Sabrina Unrein, Katrina (Larry) Proctor, Adam Boland, Ernie (Marissa) Boland; 12 great grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren. The celebration of life service will be held at Myers Funeral Service and Crematory March 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Woodville Cemetery, located in Woodville, California. A reception will follow at New Hope Christian Fellowship Church at 1163 W. Linda Vista Avenue, Porterville, California. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary