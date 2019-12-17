|
Born October 30, 1929, at 11 am in Mars Hill Township, Arkansas, to parents Tina Melinda (Teasley) Swafford and John Riley Swafford. She is survived by children Pamela Marberry (Danny), Susan Boyd, Tina Lozano (Warren). Grandchildren: Tim Crosser (Ivette), Shelbie Akin (Jeff), Krystal Brown, Anthony Lozano, Talynn Shahan (Dalton), Briana Nye, and Samantha Lemon. Great-grandchildren: Kaedryn Ennis, Grace & Riley Akin, Brooklyn Brown, Aiden Ayers, Lauren Sudano, Addisyn Dennis, Sophie Hilliard, Cameron & Colton Crosser, Jaedon & Landon Lukefur, Allison Munz, Slade Shahan, Everly Aguilar, and Ellie Lozano, Great-great-granddaughter Andee Ennis and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sons David Riley Brown, Michael Lynn Brown, and Son in Law Mike Boyd. Granddaughter Tamara Crosser, grandson Christopher Crowell. Siblings: Sisters Ollie May Stone, Roxie Boutilier, Dorothy Beelard; Linda Wiggins and brother John Riley Swafford. Her family moved from Arkansas to Arizona in the 1930s, and to Tulare County by 1940, where she attended the one-room Surprise School House, which was relocated to Mooney's grove park as a historic building. Her family then moved to Northern California, where she attended Vacaville high school. Mrs. Brown moved back to Tulare County in the late '40s and began a family. She was a long-time employee of Valley Care Center and a member of the Porterville Church of God since 1947.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 17, 2019