Lucy M. Denni

1931 - 2019

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers On March 1, 2019 Lucy M. Denni embarked on her final journey home surround by her family after 87 years of abundant life. She was a woman of strong faith, a wife, mother, grandmother and great grand mother, cherished friend, accomplished business women and an avid world traveler. She was born on July 12, 1931 in Hanford California. After losing both parents at a young age, she was sent to live with her maternal grandparents in Orange County. While attending high school she met her future husband, Job J. Denni. Together they operated their own dairy business in Cypress California. They grew their family to four children.

Prompted by Lucy, and when the children were old enough to travel, the travel adventures began. As a family they explored their Swiss heritage by visiting Switzerland several times. They soon expanded their travels to Russia, China, Egypt and the entire European continent. She and the children traveled around the world on a trip sponsored by Pan-Am. Lucy continued to travel widely, eagerly, bravely and passionately throughout her entire adult life. She was one of the few to participate in the historical London to Peking Motor Cross Challenge. When her grandchildren were old enough to travel, she took them traveling two at a time through out Europe, sharing and showing them the wonders of the world. Lucy captivated all with her lively personality and rich conversations. She opened her home in Dana Point to family & friends. When she was not creating a delicious meal, sewing, decorating or simply breathing in the beauty of the Pacific coastline, she was traveling within the pages of her books. Her favorite were biographies portraying strong, tenacious and adventurous women and she was always generous to share with family & friends. She loved her Anaheim Angels and rarely missed a game. To family and extended friends she was lovingly referred to as Nana. Her legacy deeply embedded in her family. She is survived by three of her four children and their spouses. Job (Susan)Denni, Louise (Mark) Wilson, and Gerald (Jayne) Denni. She is preceded in death by her husband Job. J. Denni, youngest son Robert A. Denni and grandson Craig Wilson. She left this world with eight well traveled grandchildren and eleven great grand children. We will celebrate her life with a thank you. Her gift to us was integrated into her Christian beliefs, wise council, spirit, love and a passion for learning and travel. Rosary & visitation will be held on Thursday March 21 @ 6:00 P.M. Mass- Friday, March 22 at 10:00 A.M. All services to be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lindsay.

Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center are in charge of the arrangements. Interment will be private. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 19, 2019