Luella E. Chase, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother, passed away on September 23, 2020.
Luella was born to Otto and Elizabeth Matschullat in Page, Nebraska on March 18, 1918. She and her twin, Louise, were two of seven children in the family. She graduated from Orchard High School in 1936 and married Mernon Chase, who preceded her in death after 58 years of marriage, on January 10, 1937. They were blessed with three children; Robert (Bob) Chase, Elizabeth (Betty) Moody, and Donald (Don) Chase.
The Family moved to Porterville, California in 1938. Shortly after that, in 1941, they moved to San Diego, California while Mernon was in the Navy. Luella did her part for the war effort by being a timekeeper at Consolidated Aircraft. They then returned to Porterville in 1945, where Luella worked for ten years for the Sunland Olive Company. After Luella's time at the olive company, she moved on to work in the cafeteria area at Porterville High School, where she retired after 23 years of service.
Luella loved being active and involved. One of Luella's greatest forms of enjoyment was dancing with Mernon while their son Bob was on stage playing the saxophone. She was a member of several card clubs, including the Senior Center Pinochle Club, of which she helped organize. Luella loved to crochet and knit as well. She made over a thousand caps for newborn babies at Sierra View Hospital. After retirement, Luella and Mernon enjoyed camping and traveling with family and friends. Luella also had a strong faith in God. She belonged to First United Methodist Church for over 50 years.
Luella was preceded in death by many loved ones: Parents, Otto and Elizabeth; Husband, Mernon; Six siblings, Dale, Carl, Wayne, Helen, Alice and Louise; Daughter, Betty; Sons, Bob and Don; Son-in-Law, Skip; and her Granddaughter, Kim. Luella is survived by many loved ones: five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and countless other nieces, nephews, and friends that loved her and will miss her greatly.
Private graveside services to be held. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com.
