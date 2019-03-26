LuEslie Ann Owen passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 75. Ann passed with her husband and daughters gathered around her in her home. Ann was born to the late Charles Vernon and LuEslie Grace Sheldon on August 8, 1943 in Lindsay, CA. She graduated from Lindsay High School in 1961. Ann is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert James Owen, her 3 daughters, Becky Clark, husband Jerry, Shelly Margaret Lovelady-Shubin, husband Jimmy and Kimberly Renee Owen. 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Brothers, Charles Herbert Sheldon, Paul Nelson Sheldon and her sister Kathy Jean Sheldon.

Ann married Bob Owen in 1963 and they lived in Porterville until relocating to Springville in 2005. For many years Ann was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed teaching ceramics, and sewing. Once her daughters were raised, Ann became a Real Estate Agent/Broker. She was in real estate for over 30 years. Ann served her Real Estate community with an undeniable passion and dedication. She served on the Orange Belt Board of Realtors for many years in various ways. One of which was President of the Board for 3 terms. Ann loved helping people find their perfect home and she loved teaching many types of classes to other agents. Ann was especially proud of and always looked forward to the Ethics Class. She was devoted to always doing the right thing by the people that trusted her with such a huge moment in their lives. Graveside services under the direction of Myers Funeral Home. March 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Lindsay Cemetery, 639 S. Foothill Ave, Lindsay. The Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Nuckols Ranch, 13144 Road 216, Porterville. In honor of Ann's love for education and Real Estate. Donations can be made to the scholarship program of the Tulare County Board of Realtors. Make checks payable to: TCAOR Charitable Foundation..