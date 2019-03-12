Lupe Guzman passed away on March 8, 2019 at her home in Lindsay, California. She was the wife of Tony Guzman. They shared 52 years of marriage together. She was born in Marlin, Texas on May 19, 1946 and she was the daughter of Albert and Henrietta Carazolez. Lupe was employed at Beckman Instruments for over 30 years where she was an Administrative Secretary. She loved to watch sports, fish and camp, and spend time with her grandkids. She will be remembered for her joyous laugh and lovable hugs.

Lupe Guzman is survived by her husband, Tony Guzman, her children, Beatrice Reyes and husband Albert Reyes, Sally Mireles and husband Jessie Mireles, and Antionette Guzman, her grandchildren, Anthony Reyes and wife Anyssa Reyes, A.J. Reyes, Olivia Mireles, Amanda Reyes, Raymond Mireles, and Angelina Dehoog. Her surviving siblings are Geniva Lopez, Josie Serrino, Pauline Daniels, Albert Carazolez, and Rudy Carazolez. She was predeceased by sisters, Frances Ruiz and Ysavel Carazolez, parents Albert and Henrietta Carazolez, mother-in-law Sally Ramirez and her daughter, Angelina Guzman. The viewing and rosary will be held at Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay, California on Thurdsay, March 14, 2019 from 2PM-7PM. Mass will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Lindsay Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com. Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary