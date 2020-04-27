|
Lynda Lou Thompson went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020. She was born to Paul and Dolores Van Antwerp on June 13, 1942 at the New Porterville Hospital. Lynda graduated Strathmore High School in 1960, then attended C.O.S. in Visalia and Western Baptist Bible College in El Cerrito. She was known to brag about her basketball prowess and table tennis skills.
Lynda loved children and began her babysitting career before she was married. Her house in Lindsay would become a virtual preschool to many. She loved quilting, embroidery and giving those projects away. Lynda loved serving God by serving others and enjoyed creating gift baskets and sending cards for encouragement. She enjoyed her grand kids immensely and cherished the time she spent with them. The beach was special to her and was fond of the town of Cayucos. Many shells were found there. Throughout her life, at school and in church, Lynda loved to sing about her Savior with her beautiful soprano voice. Lynda is survived by her sons David (Belinda) and Alexander Larson from her late husband of 18 years, Garman Larson and stepchildren John (Jennifer), Carol (Kevin) Warkentine, Janet (Jeff) Chung, William (Stephanie), and James Thompson from her late husband of 5 years, Lee Thompson, and 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Will Hansen, Paulette Proch, Lloyd Van Antwerp and Jeanette Van Antwerp. A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Baptist Church at a date to be determined later. Memorial gifts may be made to Faith Baptist Church, P.O.Box 216, Strathmore, CA 93267
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 25, 2020