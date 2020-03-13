|
On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, Mack William Scott loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 89.
Mack was born on October 17, 1930, in Wolf Island, Missouri, to Millard Scott and Nola (Robison) Ivie. He spent two years in the US Army during the Korean War with the 849th Quartermaster Mobile Petroleum Supply Company, earning a Korean Service Medal, two Bronze Service Stars, and a United Nations Service Medal. He then worked as a miner in Nevada, a logger in California, and spent the next 25 years as a Registered Nurse. Mack later retired from the California State Hospital in Porterville, California, after having worked there for 17 years. Mack was a man of faith and was very involved with his church, leading the singing during services and visits to a local nursing home. He also enjoyed rock hounding, making jewelry, going to and having yard sales, and traveling with his family. He is remembered for his quick wit, compassionate spirit, and deep love for God and his family. Mack was preceded in death by his father, mother, his former wife, Freda, and two brothers, Jack and Millard. He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen, three siblings Richard, Mary and Maxine, five children, William, Robert, Audrey, Meredith, and Jeremy, nine grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 13, 2020