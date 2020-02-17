|
Ettamae Haigh Gonzales, "Mamie" age 93 passed away peacefully on Feb. 7 2020. She was born in Delano CA, April 30. 1926 to Alvah Lee Haigh and Augusta Boisserance. She married the love of her life, Lolo who proceeded her in death in 2000, her son, Mike in 2012 and her daughter, Lisa in 1977. She loved her family most of all and honestly, she could do anything. From fixing a broken pipe to baking the best rolls ever! She would keep us entertained with her stories as 93 years were full of them. Her life was a living example of one of her many words of advise, "Have enough rain in your life to make beautiful rainbows!" We will miss her.
Mamie is survived by her sister, Pat and her children, Chris and wife Cathy, daughter, Kathy Savoie Mark and his wife Patti. She was known as "Mimi" to her 13 Grandchildren, 3 of whom reside in Porterville, Alissa Savoie, Haigh (Tiffany)Savoie, Stephanie (Nacho) Castillo as well as her 27 great grandkids, & 5 great-greats, & their spouses. All of whom she loved deeply. Please join us for a celebration of her life on Tues. Feb 25, 2020 at 11:00 am mass St.Anne's Catholic Church 378 N F St. Porterville. Luncheon following at 12:30, 765 W.Henderson. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Optimal Hospice in Porterville.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 18, 2020