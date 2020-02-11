Home

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
Porterville, CA
View Map
Manuel A. Martinez


1937 - 2020
Manuel A. Martinez Obituary
Manuel A. Martinez age 82 went with the Lord on February 5, 2020 in Fresno Ca. Manuel came to Porterville in January 6, 1956.
Manuel was born in Guanajuato, Mexico on July 23, 1937 to Florentino and Hermelinda. In 1972 he met the love of his life Esther Martinez, and were married for 47 years. He worked as a farm labor for a few years, then he work for the Frontier Club as a card dealer and bartender. As well as forever bar in Town. He's hobbies were collection Hot Wheels and playing poker at the Casino. He won many poker tournaments. He love to  dance. Manuel graduated from St. Anne's School and won a marble championship for the school.  He has 8 children, 3 sons, Manuel JR. (Irma), Michael and Ismael Martinez, 5 daughters Melinda Matus (Randy), Debbie Aldon, Vanessa Guerrero (Isaac), Melinda Martinez (Pete) and Julie Kuiper (Mike). 15 grandchildren, Chris Martinez (Daisy), James Schmidt, Angel Lopez, Chelsea Schmidt, Emily Martinez, Kaitlynn Schmidt, Ayden Arellano, Isaac Guerrero all of Porterville, Andria Schaumburg (Michael), Aaron Martinez, Jason, Paul Vincent Matus, Kylie, Jacob Kuiper, Chelsea Weis. 1 great grand son Matthew Manuel Martinez, 5 great granddaughters, Abigail, Juliet Agraz, Eleanor Schaumburg, Alexus, Allyse Matus.
Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel Porterville on Wednesday February 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A rosary will be held at Myers Chapel Porterville Ca February 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Anne's Church Porterville Ca. on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment followed at Porterville Cemetery Porterville Ca
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 11, 2020
