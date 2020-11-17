1/1
Manuelita "Nellie" Vallejos
1945 - 2020
On the night of November 3, 2020 Manuelita "Nellie" Vallejos died at the age of 75. Nellie was born in New Mexico then lived most of her life in Redlands & San Bernardino, California. She spent the remaining years of her life with her sister Mary Lou Vasquez in Porterville, California.
Nellie was born to Manuelita Vallejos and Sylviano Vallejos in 1945. Nellie and late husband Danny Herrera had 2 daughters and 1 son.
Nellie is survived by her sister Mary Lou Vasquez., brothers Joseph Vallejos, Antonio Vallejos and Albert Vallejos, daughters Silvia Herrera and Marylou Herrera. Nellie's grandchildren are: Rebbeca Reyes, Ray Jimenez, Angel Hannah Maynes who died in 2007, Sarah Lisa Maynes, Antoinette Herrera, Antonio Colunga, Francisco Rodriguez, and Simon Herrera. Nellie's great-grandchildren are: Anthony Williams, Noah Michael Rahn,  Jada Noelle Jimenez, Donavon Jimenez, Rayn Arae Jimenez, King Ray Jimenez, August Freddie Jimenez, Sadie Jimenez, Hormones Jimenez, Jordan Jimenez, Juan Martinez, Emilio Herrera, Santos Bejar, Marie Castruita, Isaiah Castruita, Monique Martinez and great great grandchild Abraham Martinez.  Nellie is preceded in death by her mother and father Manuelita & Sylviano Vallejos, husband Danny Herrera and son Simon Herrera, brothers Luis, David, Jesse, and Freddie Vallejos.
A public memorial service will be held on November 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center.
Nellie will be remembered as a strong brave and easy-going person. She had a great sense of humor and had lots of laughter & joy throughout life with her family.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memorial service
NOV
18
Memorial service
09:00 AM
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
