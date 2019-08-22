|
|
Marcie Johnson was born on January 21, 1928 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 13,2019. Marcie was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Walter and Adeline Seemann. The daughter of a Midwestern farmer, Marcie loved animals and playing the piano. After her sophomore year in high school, Marcie joined the rest of her family in Phoenix, who had relocated to Arizona in search of a warmer climate. While she was in high school, she enjoyed playing the cello in the orchestra. An admirer of Amelia Earhart, Marcie took flying lessons to earn her pilot's license. After graduating from North Phoenix High School in 1945 she attended the University of Arizona in Tucson as a zoology major. She left college in her junior year to help support her family, as her father was ill and unable to work. She began working as a medical technician at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, preparing slides for pathologists. It was there she met her future husband, Arthur Johnson. They were married in 1952 and enjoyed nearly 66 years of marriage. Arthur and Marcie moved to California, eventually settling in Pomona. Their daughter Raelene and son Darrell were born during this time. In 1968, the family relocated to Porterville. During their years in Porterville, Arthur and Marcie were very active in the Porterville Churchof the Nazarene. They were recognized in 1997 and 2008 for their outstanding contributions to the Rest Home ministry, Precious Lambs ministry, and video taping of the church services. Marcie was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; her parents, and her sisters Eunice Evans and Joyce Cyriax. She is survived by her daughter Raelene (Richard) Bonnar and son Darrell (Shannon) Johnson; and grandchildren; Caitlin Bonnar, Matt Bonnar, Josh Bonnar, Joe Bonnar, Sawyer Johnson, Perry Johnson, and Lena Johnson. Marcie greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and always looked forward to seeing them. The family wishes to give special thanks to Belia Rountree and Roberta Sotelo for their dedicated and loving care during Marcie's residence at Sierra Hills. We are also very grateful to Dr. Owen Kim and the staff at the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center and the nurses and staff at Optimal Hospice for their compassionate care.
There will be a celebration of Marcie's life at Henderson Avenue Baptist Church on Friday, August 23, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center, Optimal Hospice, or Compassion International.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 21, 2019