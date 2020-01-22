Home

Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S Mirage Avenue
Lindsay, CA 93247
(559) 562-3084
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S Mirage Avenue
Lindsay, CA 93247
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Lindsay, CA
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Lindsay-Strathmore Public Cemetery
Lindsay, CA
Marcos J. Hernandez


1974 - 2020
Marcos J. Hernandez Obituary
Marcos J. Hernandez, 46, passed away peacefully at San Jose Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving parents and numerous other relatives. Marc was born January 13, 1974, in Lindsay, California, to Juan and Ernestine Hernandez.
Marc attended Lindsay schools from first grade through high school, graduating from Lindsay High School in 1992. He then attended Porterville College, achieving his Associate Degree in 1994. Subsequently, he attended UC Davis and CSU Fresno.
Marc was a hard worker and very handy. For years he worked for Master Pools of Visalia, and upon its closure, he worked for Mike Brownfield Farming in Lindsay. In recent years Marc had routinely worked for Phillip's Appliance Repair. Marc is survived by his parents, Juan and Ernestine Hernandez, and a large, close-knit family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He had a passion for fishing and hunting, enjoying the companionship of his Dad and comradery of his friends. Marc enjoyed designing and tying his own flys, waiting to see which held the magic to catch "the big one." He also routinely invited his Mom to join him at the casino, enjoying the challenge of trying to outsmart the machines. A viewing will be held January 24, 2020, from 9:00 am to 12:45 pm at Webb-Sanders and Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay, with Mass following at 1:00 pm at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lindsay. Burial will be January 29, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Lindsay-Strathmore Public Cemetery in Lindsay. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 22, 2020
