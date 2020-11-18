1/1
Maria Catalina Angel
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Maria Catalina Angel (Contreras) lost her battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis on Sunday November 15, 2020.
Maria was 86 years old and born in Mercedes, Texas in 1934. She moved to California, married Celestino Contreras in 1964 until his death in 1987. They lived at the Woodville labor camp where Maria resided for 60 years. She was a hard worker, working in farm labor for many years, also involved with the UFW, she also worked for Armstrong Olives of Strathmore, CA until the age of 82. Her siblings include Tomasa Lightsey, Mary lou Villela, Cornelia Bocanegra, Olga Hoda, Sunny Garrett, Victoria Castaneda, and Jose Salazar all from the state of Texas and Graciela Contreras from California. She is survived by two sons Guadalupe Hernandez of Texas and Gerald Contreras of Porterville, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, and many Nieces and Nephews and Beloved Friends. To sign Maria Catalina Angel's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
