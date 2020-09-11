

Maria was born on September 12, 1945 in Brownsville Texas to Cecilio and Esther Garcia.

Maria started working in the fields when she was 12 years old alongside her parents and siblings. Like many migrant farmworkers the Garcia family and the Mena family followed the crops, working in rural areas of California. The two families became friends and lived close to each other. It was shortly after they met that Reynaldo and Maria fell in love and on August 12, 1965 they were married in Lamont. Maria worked alongside her husband in the fields and later they had a trucking business. In 1967, the Mena family settled down in Porterville. Maria was a hard worker all her life she was her father in laws right hand person when he had a tomato farm, she served as a secretary, bookkeeper, and translator. She was also a big sister to the Mena family and a daughter to her in laws Maria and Jose Mena. Maria and Rey owned restaurants the first one was La Fuente and shortly after selling La Fuente they opened El Jacalito Restaurant. Maria started working for Porterville Unified School District in 1979. She worked in various schools Porterville, Monache and last school Granite high school before her retirement in 2008.

Maria was one of the nicest and friendliest ladies you would ever meet. Her family often commented that people seemed to know her wherever she went. Maria was adored by all who knew her. There was nothing Maria liked better than having conversations with her family, friends, or students she met while working for the high schools.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents Esther and Cecilio Garcia, siblings Jesus, Vidal, and Daria. Her in-laws Jose and Maria Mena and sister in law Esperanza Delgadillo.

Maria is survived by her husband of 55 years Reynaldo, their three children Hector (Dawn) from Oregon, Rogelio (Silvia) and daughter Elizabeth (Hector) grandchildren Paul Michael, Phillip(Leisha), Amanda(Trent), Roger (Misha),Samantha (Keanna), Alex, Genavie(Joan), Vivian, Gage, Naz, Evelyn, Noah, Great grandchildren Ray, Mylie, Roggie, Howie, Olivia and Aminah. Her siblings Manuel, Ricardo Garcia and Dominga Soto, other family members include, Garcia, Soto, Lopez, De la Cruz, Delgadillo, Mena, Martinez and Gantong families. Mom we will miss you and your sense of humor, we were blessed to have had these last couple of years after your retirement to make more memories with you, Maria will live in our hearts forever and all the funny memories we all made with our Mariquita.

Viewing and rosary will be held on September 14, 5-7:30pm at the Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center. Burial Sept. 15, at 11 am at Hillcrest cemetery.



