Maria Reyes Garcia passed peacefully from this life the evening of May 29th, 2019 after a brave battle with dementia. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family during the last days of her life. Maria was born in Jalisco, Mexico in 1928 and migrated from Mexico to Porterville, CA in 1965, where she spent the rest of her life. Maria enjoyed being a homemaker while her husband worked in farm labor. She loved spending time in the kitchen cooking delicious meals for anybody who stepped through her front door. She was blessed with a large, loving family and always spoke of time spent with them as the most important value in life. She enjoyed singing and dancing at any opportunity she had. Her family feels very fortunate to have had such an amazing mother and grandmother. Maria was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Filogonio Garcia. She is survived by four children; Paula Lemus, Lupe Ceballos, Susana Garcia and Miguel Garcia; Fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Myers Chapel in Porterville, CA on Sunday May 9, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM, including a Rosary prayer service which will begin at 6:00PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Porterville, CA on Monday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00AM followed by graveside services at Hillcrest Memorial Park. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary