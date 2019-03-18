Marian Babb, 99, passed away on February 6, 2019 in Porterville California. Marian was born December 21, 1919 in Tripoli, Wisconsin to Lester and Charlotte Babb. When she was very young her family moved to the state of Washington for a few years, and then to California settling in the Lindsay, Strathmore, and Exeter area. She graduated from Exeter Union High School in 1939. Her 2 year teaching degree was obtained from Pacific Union College, Angwin, California. She taught in Porterville, Visalia, Mountain View and Exeter. The last 25 years of her 38 year teaching career was at Sierra View Jr Academy in Exeter. In the summers she worked and did summer schools until she finally graduated from Pacific Union College in 1966 with her B.S. degree in Elementary Education. One of the highlights of her teaching career was when Pacific Union College honored her by naming her "PUC honored Alumna 2002" of the year. Marian was a member of the Porterville Seventh Day Adventist Church for over 79 years.

She helped in the Children's Divisions, Vacation Bible Schools, Heart Beat Blood Drawings that the church did each year, and wherever she was needed. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of SunVilla for the wonderful assistance, and loving care that they gave Marian for the past 8 years and 4 months. Also Optimal Hospice care for the last few days of her life. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Tiffin, and Shirley's children Daniel Tiffin, Timothy Tiffin, and Shirlene Griffis. A Memorial Service will be held at Sierra View Jr Academy on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00pm. 19933 Ave 256, Exeter. (South of Exeter between Spruce and Hwy 65). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sierra View Jr Academy's Marian Babb Scholarship Fund. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 18, 2019