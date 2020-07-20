You may remember Marianne as a flash of color, attired in a bright orange costume, as she rode her Arabian horse down Main Street for over 35 years in the Porterville Veterans Day Parade. Others may remember her as a teacher of second grade at Westfield School. For 24 years she enhanced the education of Porterville's youth with unique, hands-on activities such as caring for a lop-eared rabbit named Soccer Ball, or an all green Emerald Luncheon celebrating the story of Wizard of Oz, raising silkworms and banty chickens from eggs, writing political candidates and celebrating with a party for the winner, to studying about countries around the world. Still, others may think of Marianne as the quintessential ambassador for admirers of horses. She spread her love of horses to others in her family, the community, 4-H and throughout the world. If one was up early enough on New Year's Day and watching Pasadena's Rose Parade, for 25 years Marianne was right there on the TV screen, again wearing her bright orange costume and riding one of her Arabian horses. Marianne loved to travel to places where others dared not go, such as Syria, Viet Nam, and Patagonia to mention a few. In these faraway places, her lack of local language made no difference; she knew no strangers and made friends/pen pals for life! Marianne waged "combat" on her computer(s) as she transcribed 60 years of her grandfather's diaries which dated back to 1891. Many people looked forward to her annual Christmas photo-letter which she produced for over 55 years and sent to over 200 friends, family and acquaintances the world over. On May 1, 1930 Marianne was born in Oakland, CA to Marian Brown Reith and John Lindley Reith IV, and moved to Los Angeles when she was three years old. She attended schools there until her senior year in high school. Because of her desire to have horses, she and her mother moved to Yucaipa. She attended Redlands High School and on her first day met fellow senior Dick Hatfield. She went off to Stanford University for her freshman year, but returned to live at home (was it the horses or Dick that she missed more?!) and attended University of Redlands where she graduated Summa cum Laude. While at Redlands, she was a member of Alpha Theta Phi sorority, and between her junior and senior years she spent the summer in Europe with a student group. Marianne married Dick in 1951. They used a horse and buggy at their reception (a tradition that was carried on at the weddings of their children and a granddaughter). That same year Dick began a lifetime career with Southern California Edison Company and Marianne started teaching. She taught primary grades for over 36 years, 24 of those were at Westfield School! In 1986 she was named Mentor Teacher by Porterville Schools. Edison moved the family around a lot; from Redlands to Downey, from La Mirada to Palm Springs, and finally bringing the family and their horses to Porterville in 1970 where they have been part of this community for over 50 years.

Activities of many varieties kept Marianne busy – from 4-H, (she received the Outstanding Leadership Award in 1980), AFS Student Exchange, the Arabian Horse Associations of Southern California and of the San Joaquin Valley, and the World Arabian Horse Organization, which was responsible for the Hatfields' trips to several countries in the Middle East. Most recently she had been active in the Porterville Art Association, and Pierian Reading Club. She enjoyed attending Fresno Town Hall and Sequoia Symphony Orchestra. Perhaps many will remember Marianne as one who always had a camera in-hand, snapping pictures of people, places and things, all to be placed in her picture-diaries, her life-long family history record. The Sierra Mountains were a special love. The Hatfields have spent much time at June Lake, camping (more glamping than camping) at Tuolumne Meadows, living high on the hog at the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite Valley, or relaxing at their Shaver Lake "cabin." Marianne passed away July 14th in the comfort of her beautiful home, overlooking her garden of roses with the green pastures beyond. During Marianne's final days, her remaining Arabian, Cali, often came to the pasture's edge to say "hi." In addition to leaving Dick, her husband and love of her life for 69 years, Marianne is survived by her children, Phil (Christine) of Sebring, Florida; John (Melinda) of Arroyo Grande and Jane (Steve) Kisling of Terra Bella. Also surviving are cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother John "Jack" Reith V. Marianne was especially proud of her grandchildren: Andrew (Jordan) Kisling, Lukas (Lindsey) Kisling, Emilee (Cameron) Hatfield-Sereno, Zoë (Ryan) Baptiste and Evan Hatfield. She enjoyed watching them grow and attended their many sporting, musical and other events. She took pride and her eyes lit up whenever she saw her great-grandchildren, Victoria, Everlie, Miles and Tyler. The family would like to express their appreciation to Visiting Angels and Optimal Hospice for their dedication, professionalism and respect shown to Marianne during her final days. A private service and burial will be Monday July 20th at Vandalia Cemetery. Flowers are always nice, but a donation in Marianne's name to any charitable organization is always welcome and appreciated.

