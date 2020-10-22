Maribeth Teixeira, died August 27th 2020 after a ten year battle with cancer.
She is survived by her daughter Arielee, son Wesley and eight siblings. She was preceded by her husband Santo Teixeira 2005, father Donald Bird 1985, mother Martha Bird 2020 and younger brother Steve Bird 2015.
Celebration of her life will be held at Gospel lighthouse church in Porterville on Saturday October 24th 2020 at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers donations for Spinal Muscular Atrophy research will be given in her name to honor a child she took care of for many years. He was told he wouldn't survive one year with SMA however he recently turned 17. Donations may be sent to 325 Sierra Drive Exeter, Ca 93221 in the name of Wesley Teixeira. Contact her daughter at arieleeteixeira10@gmail.com
for any questions. The family appreciates your prayers.