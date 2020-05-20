Marie Reyes Daquioag, 88, joined her creator on May 13, 2020, after a lingering illness. She was born in Laoag City, Philippines on December 13, 1931. She is survived by her brother, Venancio Reyes; sisters-in-law, Lydia and Relina Reyes; numerous nephews and nieces and their families, close relatives and friends. Marie had a passion for teaching from her early childhood. She earned her Bachelors and Master's Degree back in the Philippines. She had a career in teaching Secondary Schools until she became a high school Principal in the late 60's, before immigrating to the U.S. She worked at Beckman Coulter, Inc. from 1972 until her retirement in 1991. After her retirement, she worked part-time at various middle schools in Porterville, CA as teacher's aide.
Marie never had children of her own, but she became a loving and caring aunt every nephew and niece wants to have. Her electrifying laughter, smile and positive attitude will be greatly missed by a lot of people who love her dearly. She will be interred alongside her late husband, Sammy Max Daquioag. Private Family services will be held. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from May 20 to May 21, 2020.