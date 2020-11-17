Marion Keeffe, age 92 years of Porterville California, passed away peacefully in her home on October 23, 2020. Born August 21, 1928 in Buffalo New York to Mildred and Edward Scheib,

Marion attended Kenmore High and graduated from the University of Buffalo with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She married the late William (Bill) Keeffe in 1949. Marion and Bill moved from Buffalo to Los Angeles where they both had fulfilling careers as educators before retiring to Springville California.

Marion is survived by daughters Laurel and Cynthia, sister, Priscilla, grandchildren Travis, Brent and Kerri. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Marion was a lifelong learner who enjoyed art, travel, meeting new people and supporting her community. She believed in giving back and was an active volunteer supporting community activities such as making apple pies each year for the Springville Apple festival, volunteering at the Patton House and as an Angel supporter of the Barn Theater. She enjoyed life, people and made friends throughout her life. The family wishes to thank the friends who laughed with her, danced with her and cared for her throughout her life including the "Crack of Dawn Dancers" and all of the staff and friends at Sierra Hills. Our deep appreciation and special thank you to Phyllis Taylor, Ava Miller and caregivers and Home Hospice nurses Sherrie and Shauna

The family requests donations in support of breast cancer research in lieu of sending flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store