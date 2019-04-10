In Loving Memory Marion Ada Crawford Smith, born March 16, 1917 in New Brunswick, Canada, one of 11 children. She went to sleep in Jesus, March 13,2019, three days before her 102 nd Birthday. Marion moved to Takoma Park, Maryland in 1936 to go to college, where she met and married John Smith. They had five children. She was also an amazing Nursing home administrator for twenty five years. Marion is preceded in death by her husband and all five of her children; Tina, Gerri, Billy, Richard, and Geoffrey. She is survived by one sister, Dorothy McDonald, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Arthur, Kevin, Lori, Deborah, Tamara, Monica, Jennifer, Sarah and Tina and several great and great-great grandchildren.

She was an amazing woman of God, Strong in her faith until the end. Her greatest hope is to be reunited with all of her family when Jesus comes on resurrection day. Her family meant everything to her. Not only did she take care of all her children, her grandchildren, especially Deborah, and her great grandchildren. She helped anyone in need. She touched everyone she ever knew. She will be missed everyday until Jesus comes and wakes her from her sleep and we are all reunited. What a glorious day that will be. We love you Nanny! We'll see you in the mornmg, Memorial service will be held April 14th at 11:00 AM at the Porterville Seventh Day Adventist Church. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary