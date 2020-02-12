|
Marion C. Davis, age 92, a long-time resident of Porterville, CA went to be with his heavenly father on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born July 15, 1927 in Asher, OK and came to California to attend Pepperdine University in 1943. After graduation he obtained his teaching credential from UCLA in Secondary Education. He also completed his Master of Arts Degree's from UCLA and Fresno State University. In 1948 he met and married, Wilma L. Davis. They were blessed with two sons, Stephen and Timothy. In 1949 Marion moved from San Fernando to Lemoore, where he was a teacher at the High School and was the Minister of the Church of Christ. In 1954, Marion moved to Porterville, CA and was an instructor at Porterville High School while also teaching classes at Porterville College. In 1992 he retired from teaching and became a full-time Real Estate Agent for Ennis Realty and then Century 21. He was awarded the Centurion Award in 2004 and 2005 for being an outstanding Sales Agent. He continued to work in Real Estate business until, 2018. He was a resident of Sierra Hills Retirement Community. Marion was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Wilma L. Davis; and his son, Timothy Davis. He was the minister of Porterville Church of Christ from 1955 to 1969. He is survived by his son, Stephen Davis; his daughter-in-law, Linda Davis; 3 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Marion was a guest speaker at many San Joaquin Valley Churches of Christ for his entire life. A Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Funeral service will be held at Church of Christ, 1000 N. Newcomb St., Porterville, CA on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment to be private.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 12, 2020