Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Christ
1000 N. Newcomb St.
Porterville, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion C. Davis


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion C. Davis Obituary
Marion C. Davis, age 92, a long-time resident of Porterville, CA went to be with his heavenly father on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born July 15, 1927 in Asher, OK and came to California to attend Pepperdine University in 1943. After graduation he obtained his teaching credential from UCLA in Secondary Education. He also completed his Master of Arts Degree's from UCLA and Fresno State University. In 1948 he met and married, Wilma L. Davis. They were blessed with two sons, Stephen and Timothy. In 1949 Marion moved from San Fernando to Lemoore, where he was a teacher at the High School and was the Minister of the Church of Christ. In 1954, Marion moved to Porterville, CA and was an instructor at Porterville High School while also teaching classes at Porterville College. In 1992 he retired from teaching and became a full-time Real Estate Agent for Ennis Realty and then Century 21. He was awarded the Centurion Award in 2004 and 2005 for being an outstanding Sales Agent. He continued to work in Real Estate business until, 2018. He was a resident of Sierra Hills Retirement Community. Marion was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Wilma L. Davis; and his son, Timothy Davis. He was the minister of Porterville Church of Christ from 1955 to 1969. He is survived by his son, Stephen Davis; his daughter-in-law, Linda Davis; 3 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Marion was a guest speaker at many San Joaquin Valley Churches of Christ for his entire life. A Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Funeral service will be held at Church of Christ, 1000 N. Newcomb St., Porterville, CA on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment to be private.
To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -