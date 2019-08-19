Home

Marshanna Rose DeMasters Beaver

Marshanna Rose DeMasters Beaver Obituary
Marshanna Rose DeMasters Beaver was surrounded by her family and love as she left this life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Allen Beaver; her children, Anissa Esquivel and Tobias Esquivel; her parents, Marshal Gwaine DeMasters and Anna DeMasters; eight siblings, Gwenda Sevier, Allen DeMasters, Kathy Simpson, Suzann Morton, Paul Moore, Phillip Moore, Orlas DeMasters, and Jefferey Moore and by her numerous nieces and nephews. Please join us in celebrating her life: her services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 837 E. Morton Ave. in Porterville. There will be a viewing at 10 am and Memorial Service to start at 11am followed by a luncheon. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 17, 2019
