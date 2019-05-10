A memorial service will be held in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1164 North Newcomb, on May 18th at 10:00 am for Martha Anna Welker who passed on May 1st. The service will be conducted by Bishop Theb Manivanh. Martha Harris Welker was born December 7, 1923 in Viewfield, South Dakota, and lived with her parents, and brothers until 1934 when they moved to Milburn, Nebraska to resume their farming business. Martha graduated from Merna High School, nearby Milburn, in 1941. In the mid-1940s, Martha moved to Oakland, California to live with her brother George and his wife Marie. There she met her life-long sweetheart, an Idaho boy in the Navy: Alfred Wayne Welker. They soon married and began their Navy life at Alameda Naval Air Station. During the years moving back and forth from San Diego to the Bay Area, Martha gave birth to her one and only child on May 16, 1952, a boy: Mel Welker. Al retired from the Navy in 1958 and moved his family to Idaho before returning to sunny California, eventually ending up in Porterville in 1964. Al started up a construction business and Martha became a psychological technician at the Porterville State Hospital until 1983. During the 1970s and 1980s, Martha and Al became foster parents to a family of 6 children, the Braswells: Ann, David, Byron, Tim, Lisa and Allan, who lived with the Welkers to adulthood.

After retirement, Al and Martha were called to work with the Lao members of their church, for several years. They also traveled in the United States and enjoyed their grandchildren, Tori, Cortney, Cameron, Brittany, and great grandchildren: Taylor, Chase, Talan, Brewin, Easton, and Brynlie, as well as the Braswell children. Sadly, in 2011, Al Welker passed away missing the birth of their 7th grandchild: Avery. Martha lived life vigorously, even driving until she turned 90. She remained active in the Church, attending the temple, working on her personal history and genealogy. After the passing of Al, Mel and his wife Luann, began taking Martha with them on trips around the country visiting friends and family. Only after a series of falls did Martha slow down. She is survived by loving family members and friends and her precious little dog, Katie. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 10, 2019