Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness
13958 Road 284
Porterville, CA
Martha Lucille Thalman


1942 - 2019
Martha Lucille Thalman Obituary
Lucille died in Terra Bella, Ca on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born August 2, 1942 in Des Arc AK., she moved to Terra Bella, Ca. with her parents Herman and Martha Boatman in the early 50's along with three siblings, Gail, James and Corinne.
Lucille worked through the years at jobs such as a Nurses Assistant and Beckman Instruments Inc., but none as rewarding as being a loving housewife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Lucille was lovingly called "Nana" by 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, with one on the way, due in May of 2020. Lucille was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1970 and took comfort in knowing about Jehovah's wonderful promises for all those on earth today. Funeral service is Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 13958 Road 284, Porterville Ca
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 31, 2019
