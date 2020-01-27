|
The family will hold a Celebration of Life event on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at China's Alley Restaurant in Lindsay for Marvin Keeley Turner, 62 of Porterville who passed away January 2, 2020. Inurnment will be private. Marvin was born October 9, 1957 in Visalia, California. He was the son of Norman Marvin Turner and Kay Keeley Turner of Lindsay, grandson of William & Clare Keeley of Lindsay and Marvin & Clementine Turner of Exeter. Marvin was raised in Lindsay attending schools and graduated at Lindsay High School in 1976. He was Vice President of his Senior class. In his youth, he was active in all sports and the 4-H club, raising sheep and hogs. Many hours were spent at the Porterville and Tulare 4-H fairs. Marvin spent his summers at the family cabin at Camp Nelson, often seen on his beloved mini-bike. In 1992 Marvin married Susan Darlene Parham of Porterville and resided there until his passing. He was a self-employed painter for 30 years and 7 years as a youth guidance counselor.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1989 he is survived by his wife Susan Turner of Porterville, mother Kay Turner of Lindsay, sister Tracie Shamp (David) of Madera, his sons Jason Turner of Visalia, Scott Turner of Lubbock Texas and daughter Lindsey Turner of Porterville. Granddaughters Morgan, Keeley Ann and Cora Lee Turner of Lubbock Texas. Marvin was loved and respected by all who knew him, he will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Valley Children's Hospital @valleychildrens.org or to the . Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com. Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 25, 2020