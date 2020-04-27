Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Memorial Center:
9353 W. Clearwater Ave.
Kennewick, WA 99336
509-737-9717
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Scott Obituary
Mary A. (Huntsman) Scott passed away April 13, 2020. Mary was born in Elk City, Kansas to Thomas and Opal Ballinger.
Mary moved to California with her parents and graduated from Porterville High, class of 1953. She retired from Beckman Instruments in 1993. Mary moved to Wynnewood, Oklahoma with her husband Robert Scott, later moving to Pasco, Washington to be closer to family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her siblings Owen, Vivian, and Glenn as well as her parents.
Mary is survived by her son, Mark Huntsman and his wife Michele, daughter Lynne Phillips and her husband Scott, her step children Marvin Huntsman and Cathy Thompson. Her grandchildren Carrie, Vanessa, Michael, Ashley, Nicolas, and six great grandchildren. We want to celebrate Mary's life. Anyone who knew Mary was blessed and knew a real friend. Please consider a donation to Chaplaincy Hospice. For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit Hillcrestfunerals.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -