Mary A. (Huntsman) Scott passed away April 13, 2020. Mary was born in Elk City, Kansas to Thomas and Opal Ballinger.
Mary moved to California with her parents and graduated from Porterville High, class of 1953. She retired from Beckman Instruments in 1993. Mary moved to Wynnewood, Oklahoma with her husband Robert Scott, later moving to Pasco, Washington to be closer to family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her siblings Owen, Vivian, and Glenn as well as her parents.
Mary is survived by her son, Mark Huntsman and his wife Michele, daughter Lynne Phillips and her husband Scott, her step children Marvin Huntsman and Cathy Thompson. Her grandchildren Carrie, Vanessa, Michael, Ashley, Nicolas, and six great grandchildren. We want to celebrate Mary's life. Anyone who knew Mary was blessed and knew a real friend. Please consider a donation to Chaplaincy Hospice. For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit Hillcrestfunerals.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 25, 2020