Mary E Mello, 77, passed away on August 20, 2020 from her battle with cancer.

Born in Porterville, CA, to Roscoe and Pearl Bledsaw, she was one of eleven children. Family was important to Mary, and she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and extended family.

Mary lived and raised her kids in Silicon Valley. She believed in hard work and discipline while working for 30 years in the semiconductor industry.

Mary retired and moved back to Porterville to be close to her sisters, brothers, and favorite fishing spot. She loved going fishing at Costa's Lakes or the San Joaquin Delta. Mary enjoyed learning and went back to school for her GED and, eventually, Porterville Community College. Those that loved her knew her by many names: Mom, Grandma, Sis, Aunt, Neighbor. We will all miss her.

A memorial service will be held at a future date due to Covid 19. A scholarship to benefit young women will be established in her name.

