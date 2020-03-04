Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ulrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gaye Ulrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Gaye Ulrich Obituary
Mary was a graduate of Williamsport High School and was currently working at Hope Enterprises. She also lived and worked in Porterville for several years before returning to Williamsport, PA to be closer to her family. Mary is survived by her siblings Beatrice J. Magargle (Clarence R. Jr), Brian T. Eichelberger (JoAnn), Tia Magargle (niece), Daniel T. Felix (uncle), Beverly Moldt (aunt) as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service was held to honor the life of Mary at the Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport, PA
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -