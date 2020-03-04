|
Mary was a graduate of Williamsport High School and was currently working at Hope Enterprises. She also lived and worked in Porterville for several years before returning to Williamsport, PA to be closer to her family. Mary is survived by her siblings Beatrice J. Magargle (Clarence R. Jr), Brian T. Eichelberger (JoAnn), Tia Magargle (niece), Daniel T. Felix (uncle), Beverly Moldt (aunt) as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service was held to honor the life of Mary at the Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport, PA
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 4, 2020