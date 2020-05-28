Mary Lou Baker, born March 31, 1932 and passed away on May 23, 2020. Survived by daughter Pat and son Kenneth, 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Mary Lou was proceeded in death by her husband Richard, daughter Linda, and son Jerry. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center, 765 W. Henderson Ave. A Graveside service will be held at Porterville Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020.
To sign Mary Lou Baker's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from May 28 to May 29, 2020.