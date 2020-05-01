Mary Lou (Raya) Fernandez, age 87, of Fair Grove, MO, formerly a long-time resident of Strathmore, CA passed away at home on April 18, 2020. Mary was known for her hard work and feistiness, along with her willingness to help anyone she could. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Mary was the beloved mother of Yolanda Rogers & her husband James of Fair Grove and David Fernandez & his wife Mary of Porterville. She was the cherished grandmother of Clarissa Robison, Joshua Noel, Vincent Fernandez, and Gabby Fernandez. Mary was also the precious great-grandmother to Rainee Noel. She is survived by her sisters Connie (Raya) Alonzo and Jennie (Raya) Corona of Orange, and Eva (Raya) Lives of Anaheim. She lived a simple life. It didn't take much to make her happy..a phone call, a card, a visit or any kind of sweet. Her family were the most important people in the world to her. She lived to make their lives better and was so proud of them. Family and Friends will gather later this summer in Orange to celebrate her life.

