Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Matthew's Catholic Church
Kalispell, MT
Mary Louise Raborn


1956 - 2020
Mary Louise Raborn Obituary
Mary Louise Errecart Raborn, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away from breast cancer at the age of 63.
Mary was born on August 14, 1956, in Buffalo, Wyoming and moved to California where she was hired as a Probation Officer by the Tulare County Probation Department, in 1979. In 1981, Mary married Clyde Raborn and 6 years later they welcomed their only child Grant Raborn. In 2013, Mary retired from the Probation Department and retired to Montana with her husband. Mary will forever be remembered for her good humor, compassion and limitless love for her family and friends. Mary is survived by her husband Clyde, son Grant, daughter-in-law Eryn, grandson Lincoln, sister Jeannette, and brother John. A funeral service will be held on January 25, 2020 at Saint Matthew's Catholic Church in Kalispell, MT at 10:00. Remembrances may be sent to 71 C.W. Mitchel Ct, Marion, MT 59925.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 23, 2020
