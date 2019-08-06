|
Mary Louise Rogers, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2019. Her family was blessed to be able to care for her at home during the final months leading to her transition. Mary was born in Strathmore, the daughter of Harry R. Shryer and Ida Boyd Shryer (Preston), both now deceased. It was in Strathmore that Mary attended elementary and high school and later set up housekeeping as a young wife and mother of two children. During that time, she gave piano lessons to local children and served as piano accompanist for the Strathmore Elementary School Girls Chorus. When her children became teenagers, and as a single parent, Mary took a series of retail jobs. Eventually she found her passion working with developmentally disabled persons. In this field, she held positions at Porterville Developmental Center, Tulare County Department of Education, and Porterville Sheltered Workshops. On into her sixties and seventies, Mary continued working as a caregiver for elderly and disabled clients. She cared for her own mother at home until her mother's passing in 1991. Mary has lived since 1994 with her daughter, Diana Rogers, and her granddaughter, Goldie Clem, who are her only living next of kin. Her son Steven Rogers preceded her in death in October of 2017. Mary is also survived by her first cousin, Jimsy Overman, of Fairfield, CA. The family would like to thank Dr. Lawrence Ginsberg, Mary's family doctor, who worked with us over the last several months to keep our mother as comfortable as possible. We also want to acknowledge family friends Ann Branch-Hobbs and Sheila Grundy, as well as Kaweah Delta Hospice staff, for helping Mary to remain at home among family, familiar surroundings, and beloved pets as her time approached. Arrangements for private inurnment are being made with Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home. The family strongly supports donations made in Mary's name to Kaweah Delta Hospice, 623 West Willow Avenue, Visalia, CA 93291
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 6, 2019