Mary Rivera, 87, of Porterville, California, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2019. Born on October 16, 1931 in Lindsay, she was the daughter of the late Refugio and Marina Morillo of Lindsay. Mary's grandparents settled in the Lindsay area in 1911 and lived there until 2008 when she moved to Porterville. She is preceded in death by her husband Felipe Rivera and brother, Frankie Morillo. She is survived by her children Virginia Gurrola (Sal), Theresa Cruz, Joe Rivera (Angie) of Porterville; Beatrice Salas and Patricia Rodriquez of Bakersfield; Andy Rivera (Rosie) of Tulare and Carmen Franco (Jesus) of Shreveport, Louisiana. Mary leaves behind a tree in bloom full of generations upon generations with 19 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She was truly blessed and the generations will continue. Survived by siblings Clara Morillo, and Frances Lopez (Sam) of Exeter; Elizabeth Terrones (Frank) and Art Morillo (Becky) of Lindsay; Joe Morillo (Anita) of Tulare and Alex Morillo (Vera) of Fresno. Mary was a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Lindsay Hospital for 25 years when she retired. She was part of the Sacred Heart Church in Lindsay and participated in many of the churches functions. She was an avid reader. Mary will be remembered as a very warm and loving woman. She had a deep conviction for God, praying her rosary daily. One of the joys of Mary's life was going to Mass and receiving Holy Communion until she was unable to do so. We wish to thank Felipe Martinez for bringing communion to our mother the last week of her life. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jaime Dela Cerna, MD, Dr. Tom Yang, MD Nephrology, Dr. Eric D. Ladenheim Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Craig Lum, Dr. Velasco, Dr. Nirupama Vemuri Urologist, staff and nurses at Kaweah and Sierra Valley Dialysis Center. The drivers from Tri Care Transportation; with special thank you to Martin. To the nurses at Sierra View Hospital and staff and nurses at Sequoia Transitional; with special thank you to nurse Susan for the care provided to our mother. To family and friends, thank you for the loving support during this most difficult time. To our sister, Theresa Cruz, our gratitude and love for being mom's care provider for the last 20 years. "Mary come with me to a quiet place and rest a while" Jesus mark 6:31 A funeral mass will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Saint Anne's Catholic Church, 378 N. F Street, Porterville. Interment will follow at Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery, 639 South Foothill Ave. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 25, 2019