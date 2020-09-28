Mary V. Perez passed away on September 6, 2020, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maximo (Blondie) Perez.

Mary was born on October 23, 1932, in Healdton, Oklahoma and came to Porterville as a high school freshman. As a teenager, she worked at the Porter Theater. While working as a dispatcher at the Porterville Police Department in the 1950s, she met and later married Officer Maximo Perez.

Mary was a premier homemaker and cared for many of Porterville's children at her in-home daycare, where children were always served a hot meal. She also spent many years working at Rockwell Manufacturing and various packing houses.

She enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, taking cruises, and timing the race cars at the Rocky Hill Speedway.

Mary is survived by daughters Christine Perez, Patricia (Royster) Colson, and Beth (Perez) Galloway, grandchildren Max Perez and Tami and Daniel Colson, great-granddaughter Kylie Colson, brothers Fred and Norris Pullin, sons-in-law Dan Colson and Fred Galloway, and several nieces and nephews.

At her request and due to the pandemic, the family will hold private services at a later date. As Mary was a breast cancer survivor, in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her honor to Susan G. Komen Northern and Central California.

