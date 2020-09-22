1/1
Mary Victoria Torres
1944 - 2020
Memorial Service to be held at Touch Point Christian Center in Porterville, CA, on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.
Mary Victoria Torres was born in Bronx, New York, from immigrant parents from Puerto Rico. Her father was Victor Negron and mother, Rose Milan. She was the youngest of two (2) sisters, Rosalind and Grace. Her mother, Rose, passed away when she was only two (2) years old. Mary and her sister each went to live with three other families from their Seven Day Adventist Church.
Mary went to live with Victor and Ramona Torres, and their five children and grandson. Her brothers and sisters were Victor, Bill, Julie, Alice and Becky and her son Tony. The family moved to Bakersfield, CA, when she was around ten (10) years old.
Mary moved back to Bronx, New York when she was sixteen (16) years old, and later married Richard Andrew Jones, a young man taking acting lessons. Mary was credited in a few movies of her own, as an extra. She had a daughter, Julie Ann, born in Bronx, New York, and headed West to have Richard Lance, born in Watseka, Illinois, and David Troy, born in her residing town of Porterville, California. She is survived by her eldest daughter, Julie Ann Michaelis, and sons, Christopher Stephen Michaelis and Brandon Andrew Lee Michaelis from San Diego, CA, and spouse June Michaelis. Also survived by her son, Richard Lance Jones from Somerset, KY, daughter-in-law, Jane Jones, and daughters, Jessica Victoria Jones, Alexandria (Alex) Kathryn Jones, and Shelby Nicole Jones, and youngest son, David Troy Jones, daughter-in-law, Wendy Jones, daughters, McKenna Nicole Jones, son David Chandler Jones, who passed on February 16th, 2015, and youngest, Hannah Shae Jones. Also survived by Mary's sisters, Julie Johnson and Alice Profeta. Mary dedicated her life to her family as a loving and compassionate mother and grandmother. The most important aspect of her life was her family. She was certainly the matriarch. She was an exceptionally strong woman that managed her family and career. Her family and friends loved and adored her, and they had the utmost respect for her. Mary was one of the most giving and generous individuals. She gave unselfishly to her family and friends, even those that she had just met.
She had an incredible career of over thirty (30) years as a Psychiatric Technician at the Porterville Developmental Center. Mary was still working in March of 2020 when she was diagnosed with cancer. It spread aggressively, and within months, her life came to an end. She is a member of the Touch Point Christian Center in Porterville. As a Christian Women, we know that she is in heaven with our Lord and Savior. She had no fears of her last days and was confident of the Lord's timing. Her family holds her love and memory in their hearts forever. She was a blessing to all of us, and will be deeply missed. To sign Mary Torres's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Touch Point Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
