Mary was born, Mary Wanda Gilbreath, to Silas & Clementine ""Clemmie"" (Meredith) Gilbreath on 6-21-27 in Seminole OK. She went to be with the Lord 2-18-20 after a long fight with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 92 years old. She was raised in Seagraves TX until age 16, when her family moved to Porterville CA. At 4'11"" 95lbs and a tiny Texas drawl, she was known as ""That Little Girl from Texas"". Mary won the Rotary Club award for public speaking and graduated from Porterville High in 1946. Shortly after graduation, she married James McWilliams and had 3 beautiful children. In 1961 she met the love of her life, Edward A. Clark, who adopted her 3 children and raised them as his own. Together they owned and operated Clark's Tax Service. The ""Tax Lady"" for 35+ years she always encouraged and consoled her clients. For many years she was the Children's Church leader and Missionettes Director at First Assembly of God Church. She touched many hearts and lives with her love of God. Using puppet shows and ventriloquism to teach the children stories about the Bible. Survivors include her 3 children Robbie Schemenaur (Robert), Deborah Lansford (Jearl) and J. Roger Clark (Louise); 7 Grandchildren: Brian Thornton, Sean Thornton, Dr. Jeremy Lansford, Todd Lansford, Amy Allee, Andrea Rein and Aaron McWilliams; 14 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at First Assembly of God church May 30, 2020.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 29, 2020