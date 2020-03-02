|
Mary was born, Mary Wanda Gilbreath, to Silas & Clementine "Clemmie" (Meredith) Gilbreath on 6-21-27 in Seminole OK. She went to be with the Lord 2-18-20 after a long fight with Alzheimer Disease. She was 92 years old. She was raised in Seagraves TX until the age of 16, when her family moved to Porterville CA. At 4'11" 95lbs and a tiny Texas drawl, she was known as "That Little Girl from Texas". Mary won the Rotary Club award for public speaking and graduated from Porterville High in 1946. Shortly after graduation, she married James McWilliams and had 3 beautiful children. In 1961 she met the love of her life, Edward A. Clark, who adopted her 3 children and raised them as his own. Together they owned and operated Clark's Tax Service & Bookkeeping. The "Tax Lady" for 35+ years she always encouraged, counseled and consoled her clients. For many years before she became ill, she was the Children's Church leader and Missionettes Director at First Assembly of God Church. She touched unknown numbers of hearts and lives with her love of God. Using puppet shows and ventriloquism to entertain and teach the children stories about Jesus and the Bible. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Clark, her parents and her 5 siblings. Survivors include her 3 children Robbie Schemenaur (Robert), Deborah Lansford (Jearl) and J. Roger Clark (Louise); 7 Grandchildren: Brian Thornton, Sean Thornton, Dr. Jeremy Lansford, Todd Lansford, Amy Allee, Andrea Rein and Aaron McWilliams; 14 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at First Assembly of God church at a later date.
Interment will be private.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 29, 2020