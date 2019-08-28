|
Matilda Angelina Briano (Tillie) was born on January 15, 1922 in Sanger, California. She passed away peacefully on August 22,2019 at her home in Irvine, CA. Tillie was a long time resident of Porterville. Those who knew her remember her as a devoted wife to her husband, Paul, to whom she referred as the handsomest man she ever knew. Tillie and Paul spent many happy years on their ranch outside of Porterville where they hosted large gatherings of friends and family. They enjoyed cooking Italian dishes and barbecuing. Tillie loved gardening and grew many of her own vegetables and herbs. When she moved to her home in town, neighbors referred fondly to her beautifully landscaped yard of colorful flower beds as "the park". Tillie loved her family, her friends and her flag. She was not only Aunt Tillie to the younger generations in her family, but also to many who knew and enjoyed her warm smile and outgoing and fun loving personality. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul; her brother, Fred Maglio; her sisters, Stella Snyder and Kathryn Baxter; her nephews, Harry Baxter and Michael Baxter; and her nieces, Dorothy Pica and Dena Supino. Aunt Tillie is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Family and friends are invited to a viewing at Myers Chapel. 248 N. E Street, Porterville on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 9AM to 11AM. A Graveside Service will follow (immediately after viewing) at Hillcrest Memorial park on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Scleroderma Foundation.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 28, 2019