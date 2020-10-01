1/1
Maurilio A. "Cruz" Rangel
1936 - 2020
Maurilio A. "Cruz" Rangel, 84, was called to enteral rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in Porterville, California surrounded by his family.
On September 14, 1936, he was born in Porterville, California to Encarnacion and Juana Rangel and was the youngest of six children.
Cruz was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served his country honorably for four years.
After completing his GED, he attended Porterville College for two years. He was later employed with Porterville Developmental Center for the next twenty-seven years as an Environmental Specialist. He was loving, caring, selfless, and strong in his Catholic faith, as well as a loyal Dodger fan.
Cruz is preceded in death by his parents, Encarnacion and Juana, his brothers Pete, Salvador and John Rangel, and sister Toni Flores.
Cruz is survived by his loving wife Anna, his three children and spouses Sophia & Alfred Moreno, Sandra & Ross Fuentes, and Michael & Amy Rangel, and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving sister, Polly Reynaga, and many nieces and nephews. 'We will always carry your memory in our hearts.'
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, services hosted at Myers Funeral home will be private. Graveside services at Porterville Cemetery District (Hillcrest Cemetery) will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Graveside services will be open to anyone wishing to pay their respects. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

