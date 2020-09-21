"A Life Well Lived" would describe Maxine E. Baker's life which was blessed with just short of 102 years. Maxine passed away peacefully, surrounded by her 5 children on Tuesday evening September 8th in Comfort Care at Lassen Nursing and Rehab, Susanville, CA. Born on December 11, 1918 in Glasgow, Montana, surviving the deadly Spanish Flu Pandemic that claimed thousands of lives in 1918 to 1919. The family moved to the California foothill town of Porterville in 1930 where Maxine made lifelong friends, still playing bridge into their 90's. Maxine taught tap dancing after school at Porterville High, where she graduated with some of her best lifelong friends in 1937. She was one of only a few to represent the Class during the 2007 Veterans Day Parade, PHS 70 Year Reunion riding down Main Street with Melba Rauber, Charles Slaughter, James Howell in Don Jones' 1936 vintage convertible Cadillac! Mom really loved the fact that she followed the Porterville Panther Band, with her son, V. James Kusserow Directing. Always, a show stopper on Veterans Day for Years, would also be Maxine's other son, Hugh W. "Bill" Ingram, directing the Tulare Redskin Marching Band! Maxine married her love, Hugh Ingram in 1939, which was blessed with the birth of Linda Louise Ingram in December of 1940, with first son Bill to follow in June of 1944 and daughter, Trudy Ann in November of 1945. Maxine's talents were immeasurable, in the mid 1950's where she would play piano bar and sing at Milinich's, and became quite well known for her decorating many storefront windows on Main Street, for Wanda's children Wear and Emmy's Fashion. In 1956, at one of many mountain dances at Camp Nelson Lodge, Vernon Teel and Maxine danced the night away, soon after they were married and Theresa Jeanne arrived in June of 1957 with 2nd son Vernon James arriving in 1958, in Susanville, CA.

In 1964 Maxine married Dr. Gerhard Kusserow (Doc) and enjoyed raising her younger two children on 5 acres in the countryside of Terra Bella. Life there created so many memories of Maxine's Decorations, a business she loved, playing the piano daily, pool parties, cocktail parties and her daily baking of her famous sourdough bread! She was known for her walnut fudge, homemade brownies and maple bars! After Dr. Kusserow's passing Maxine became one of the best and well- liked resource teachers at Vandalia School. Every staff member would remember how many children, she taught to read, and of course, her Indian Fry bread she shared at school. Maxine enjoyed life on "Baker Hill" in the 80's and 90's, when after husband's Albin Baker's passing, she was so blessed to return to Susanville to be with Dr. Kenneth and Linda Korver, Grandaughter Portia Korver too. She lived at daughter Theresa and Kenneth Bailey's home for years in a home addition suite just for Max, where she loved cooking and watching Theresa paint in her studio. At 95, while still playing bridge weekly with Portia, Ken and Linda, she moved to Lassen Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where she received the best of care from all Nurses, CNA's and granddaughter, Portia Korver FNP BSN and son-in-law, Dr. Ken Korver. A "Life Well Lived", until her passing at almost 102 yrs. of age! Everyone who knew MAX, loved her outgoing and bubbly personality! Survivors include: her 5 children, Linda Ingram Korver, (Kenneth), Bill Ingram (Joanie), Trudy Ann Brown, Therese Fowler-Bailey (Ken), V. James Kusserow (Kellie). Grandchildren: Angela Raabe (Bruce), Gia Moretto, deceased, Kristine K. Ingram, William D. Ingram (Kary), Clifford M. Ingram (Heather), Vernon Blake Fowler (Tiffany), David J. Fowler, Brian D. Fowler (Jeny), Kaylan Kusserow Anderson (Chris), Michael J. Kusserow (Angie) and Christopher R. Kusserow.

Maxine loved each and every one of her 17 Great Grandchildren. Plans for Maxine's Celebration of Life will be announced in 2021, to be held at Don Vino's in Porterville.

