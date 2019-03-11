Maxine Louise Crowe Rogers was born in Rives, Missouri February 14, 1927 and passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 in Grass Valley, CA. Maxine moved to Porterville, CA with her family in 1937 where she resided until completing high school. After high school she took some time off to become a wife and mother before enrolling in Sacramento City College nursing program and graduating top of her class in 1969. Maxine worked as a nurse for Sutter General Hospital in Sacramento, CA for many years before retiring. She was a friend to all and involved in many civic organizations including the Lions Club of Grassvalley, CA.

She is preceeded in death by her parents: Audrey and Daisy Crowe,her beloved husband John Rogers, and her precious sons: Ronnie and Jimmy Jeffries. She is survived by her aunt Louise Hood; her brother: Don Crowe and his wife Pauline; daughter: Cheryl Boe; grandchildren: Sunnie, Ronnie, and Corey Jeffries; great grandchildren: Justine Miller, Kylee Miller, Gianna Miller, Ronnie Jeffries III, Achilles Jeffries, Maverick Jeffries, and Arianna Recinos; and her grandchildren by marriage: Clint Miller and Louella Jeffries.