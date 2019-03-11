Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Louise Crowe


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxine Louise Crowe Obituary
Maxine Louise Crowe Rogers was born in Rives, Missouri February 14, 1927 and passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 in Grass Valley, CA. Maxine moved to Porterville, CA with her family in 1937 where she resided until completing high school. After high school she took some time off to become a wife and mother before enrolling in Sacramento City College nursing program and graduating top of her class in 1969. Maxine worked as a nurse for Sutter General Hospital in Sacramento, CA for many years before retiring. She was a friend to all and involved in many civic organizations including the Lions Club of Grassvalley, CA.
She is preceeded in death by her parents: Audrey and Daisy Crowe,her beloved husband John Rogers, and her precious sons: Ronnie and Jimmy Jeffries. She is survived by her aunt Louise Hood; her brother: Don Crowe and his wife Pauline; daughter: Cheryl Boe; grandchildren: Sunnie, Ronnie, and Corey Jeffries; great grandchildren: Justine Miller, Kylee Miller, Gianna Miller, Ronnie Jeffries III, Achilles Jeffries, Maverick Jeffries, and Arianna Recinos; and her grandchildren by marriage: Clint Miller and Louella Jeffries.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.