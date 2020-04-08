|
|
Jody Young, 77 years old, passed away at home on March 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family on a beautiful spring day. Jody had been fighting lung disease for the past six years. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on March 16, 1943, and raised by her parents Reed and Norma Hastings. She is survived by her husband, Larry Young, loving marriage of 57 years, two daughters Stacey Daniel and Kassie Waters, three grandsons Johnathan Gong, Cole Daniel, Mason Daniel, and one granddaughter Sierra Waters. Jody has two sisters, Pat Fontana and Pam Smith. Cynthia Gong, her oldest daughter passed away in 2014.
Jody was very active as a young woman: snow skiing, water skiing, horse woman, tennis player, and loved dancing. She was the best mother any child could ask for and was 100% involved in all her children's activities: 4-H leader, cheer leading adviser, 4-H camp counselor, and many others. She also loved to travel, but this was limited in the last six years. She was always there for her husband and helped him with the family business of Young's Commercial Transfer anytime he needed. After her daughters left home for college, Jody became very active in service organizations. She was involved in Las Madrinas, a fund raising arm for Valley Children Hospital. A long time member and past president of P.E.O., which raises scholarship funds for young woman attending college. A member of Current Topics, River Island Woman's Golf, and an avid bridge player. She was highly respected and loved by all who met her. During these difficult times, it is sad not to be able to have a memorial service with everyone who loved her. Her family knows there would have been many in attendance to celebrate her life. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 9, 2020