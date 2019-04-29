Melissa Ann Mitchell, 49, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, April 22nd, 2019 at 7:21pm. Melissa was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on January 07, 1970. As a little girl Melissa went on hunting and fishing trips with her family and that is where she learned the values of living in a small Oklahoma town. When she got older, Melissa played softball for local leagues with her older sister LaTrisha. Although Melissa spent most of her school years in Oklahoma, she graduated from Porterville High School in 1988. Melissa worked at the Wal-Mart distribution center in Porterville for a few years, while also working for Sierra Mini Marts in Porterville and Terra Bella; as well as Applegate's Market in Porterville when she could. Melissa made life-long friends every place she worked, she has always been independent and prided herself on learning how to do a job so she didn't have to pay someone else to do it for her. Melissa had her Pride & Joy; a son Dalton in June of 1995 she also started working for the California Department of Corrections that same year. Even though Melissa was working for the state, she continued working for the Sierra Mini Mart family part-time for a few months. Growing up in a small-town Melissa learned at an early age that family was very important, and everybody had to do their part. Any time the hay was baled, the beef was butchered, or the farm work needed to be done; everyone pitched in to get the job done. Melissa started her career with the Department of Corrections at CSP-Corcoran where she completed her probation and then transferred next door to CSP-CSATF&SP where she worked for the remainder of her 22-year career. Melissa truly loved her job and the many friends she made along the way. Melissa loved to travel and made several trips to Mexico, and a couple trips to Hawaii, she was even able to take her son to Germany once, she also went on several ocean cruises when they peaked her interest. In April 2015, Melissa rededicated her life to God and was baptized along with several other family members at the home of her Grandparents in Porterville. Melissa lost her battle with Cancer after fighting for almost 2 years. Melissa was preceded in death by her Mother; Donna Mitchell, Sister; LaTrisha Foster, Brother; Joe Don Mitchell, Grandparents; Leroy & Pauline George, Joe & Tina Mitchell, Katie Schlosser. Melissa is survived by her Son; Dalton (Shawna) Mitchell, her Dad; Don (Wendy) Mitchell, her Brothers; Nicholas Mitchell, Brett Lee, & Bart Lee, her sister; Tammy Lee, Grandchildren; Brody, Brooklyn, Aubree, Bella Mitchell & Athena Barnett; as well as her Nephews, a Niece, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many many friends. Melissa never met a stranger and she made honorary brothers and sisters of her closest of friends. The Funeral Service for Melissa will be held at Myers Chapel on Putnam Ave. in Porterville on May 2nd, 2019 at 1:00pm. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary